Gigaba disappointed not to have say as Gupta naturalisation probe stalls

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he’s disappointed he did not get to tell his side of the story in granting citizenship to members of the Gupta family.

A parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of the Gupta family stalled on Thursday night, just before the Home Affairs Committee was due to hear from Gigaba.

After two days of testimony from Home Affairs officials, the committee said it could not proceed until the department provides it with more information and until its concluded testimony from former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.

Apleni’s testimony was cut short to allow him to catch a flight.

In a tweet shortly before he was due to give testimony, Gigaba said he was looking forward to debunking the myth that he facilitated state capture by approving early naturalisation for the Gupta family.

30 minutes from an appearance before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to debunk, with cold hard facts, the manufactured myth that I granted SAn citizenship to the Gupta family, thereby facilitating ‘state capture’. The truth does, indeed, set you free. — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 13, 2018

Disappointed that the PCHA inquiry into Gupta naturalization had to be adjourned without me getting an opportunity to deliver my testimony. To get some idea on what this process has, so far, uncovered, go to https://t.co/wwqZ5qUbEU — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 13, 2018

“First and foremost, I’m eager to assist the committee in its work that’s explained by my presence here and my readiness to engage the committee, either tonight for however long it would have taken or any other date.”

Committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke says he will approach the Speaker, if necessary, for a summons to force Gupta associate Ashu Chawla to appear before it.

The Home Affairs Department has confirmed correspondence from his lawyer that he is in India, even though he’s being prosecuted for fraud in the Estina dairy farm matter.

