Funerals for Denel blast victims to be finalised after identities confirmed

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has officially confirmed eight workers died in the blast two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The identities of workers killed in a munitions factory explosion have been made public.

Munitions testing at the facility outside Somerset West has resumed this week and experts have assured nearby communities that the depot poses no risk.

The youngest person killed in the tragedy was 19-year-old Bradley Tandy. Stevon Roberts, aged 51, was the oldest.

The others now confirmed to have died were: Jason Hartzenberg, Triston David, Jamie Haydricks, Thandolwethu Mankayi, Mxolisi Sigadla and Nico Samuels.

Several memorials have been held, but now that all their identities have been confirmed their families can now finalise funeral arrangements.

Since the explosion, high-ranking company and government officials, including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, have been visiting affected families and concerned communities.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)