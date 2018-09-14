Funerals for Denel blast victims to be finalised after identities confirmed
Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has officially confirmed eight workers died in the blast two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - The identities of workers killed in a munitions factory explosion have been made public.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has officially confirmed that eight workers died in the blast two weeks ago.
Munitions testing at the facility outside Somerset West has resumed this week and experts have assured nearby communities that the depot poses no risk.
The youngest person killed in the tragedy was 19-year-old Bradley Tandy. Stevon Roberts, aged 51, was the oldest.
The others now confirmed to have died were: Jason Hartzenberg, Triston David, Jamie Haydricks, Thandolwethu Mankayi, Mxolisi Sigadla and Nico Samuels.
Several memorials have been held, but now that all their identities have been confirmed their families can now finalise funeral arrangements.
Since the explosion, high-ranking company and government officials, including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, have been visiting affected families and concerned communities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Guptas naturalisation: MPs send ‘evasive’ Apleni packing
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Gigaba disappointed not to have say as Gupta naturalisation probe stalls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.