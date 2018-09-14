Eldorado Park pupil who allegedly threatened teacher with gun to appear in court

The 15-year-old boy has been released into his parents’ custody.

JOHANNESBURG – A pupil from the Eldorado Park Secondary School who was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on his teacher will appear at the Kliptown magistrates court on Friday morning.

The 15-year-old boy has been released into his parents’ custody.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says: "Our psycho-social team has commenced with counselling of the affected educator and all affected by the alleged incident at the school. School-based violence and other misdemeanours will be expedited."