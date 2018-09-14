Dept says contingency plan in place amidst Germiston mortuary strike

Forensic staff downed tools on Monday, complaining of a lack of protective gear.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says it is prioritising cases at the Germiston mortuary after workers embarked on a strike.

Forensic staff downed tools on Monday, complaining of a lack of protective gear.

This has caused a backlog at the facility, with families unable to receive the bodies of their loved one for burials.

The department says that it is in talks with workers but has a contingency plan.

The mortuary's Gregory Pashe says: "We have teams who have been tasked with coming in as reinforcement to ensure the services that are supposed to happen actually happen."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)