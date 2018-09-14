Popular Topics
Demonstrators attempt to disrupt Ramaphosa’s address at Steve Biko Lecture

A handful of demonstrators attempted to disrupt his speech carrying placards that read: ‘Bloodshed’ and ‘Remember Marikana’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture at the University of South Africa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the Steve Biko Lecture got off to a dramatic start at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

A handful of demonstrators attempted to disrupt his speech carrying placards that read: “Bloodshed” and “Remember Marikana”.

But they were quickly removed from the venue by the president’s security detail.

“Now that the point has been made, can we please commence with the lecture. Thank you, comrade,” said Unisa’s Samadoda Fikeni.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers the 19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture

