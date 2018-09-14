DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandal
Several people, including Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, allegedly benefited from security systems installed at their homes by Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a case against African National Congress (ANC) officials and public office bearers over a security company scandal in which they allegedly received kickbacks.
Several people, including Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, allegedly benefited from security systems installed at their homes by Bosasa, a company which receives billions of rands worth of tenders from government.
ANC MP Vincent Smith stepped down as chairperson of several parliamentary committees after he was the first big name to drop in the saga.
He's admitted receiving payments from Bosasa but says they were personal loans.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen explains the action the party has taken.
“This relates specifically to the intersection with Bosasa. It’s very clear that Bosasa has been handing out large gifts as well as financial inducements to politicians in order to secure billions of rand worth of government contracts.
"We’re taking up the deputy president’s challenge and laying criminal charges against those officials.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
