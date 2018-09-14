Popular Topics
Cosas march won't affect schooling, says dept

The student body says that it will march to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, calling for the release of Fees Must Fall activists and safety in schools.

Classroom. Picture: Pixabay.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says it doesn’t expect a planned shutdown by Cosas members to affect schooling.

The student body says that it will march to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, calling for the release of Fees Must Fall activists and safety in schools.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga insists that it will be business as usual today.

"We have urged our learners and teachers to go to school as normal. We don’t believe there will be disruptions today and want them to treat it as a normal Friday."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

