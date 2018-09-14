Cosas march illegal, says TMPD

The TMPD says that it received no letter of intent from the student group and if they gather, it will be illegal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department says that a planned march by Cosas members for Friday afternoon has not been authorised and no roads will be closed to make way for marchers.

Students want to march on the Basic Education Department and the Union Buildings to demand safety at schools.

This comes after a North West teacher was killed, allegedly by a pupil, and in Eldorado Park a pupil pulled a gun on his educator.

The TMPD's Isaac Mahaba says that marchers will be charged.

"If the march continues, we might open a case at a local police station and if anything goes wrong in that march they might be held accountable."