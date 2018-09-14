Popular Topics
Cele: Revealing identity of Sindiso Magaqa murder suspect could jeopardise case

Magaqa was shot dead last July, alongside two other councillors, Nonstikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Mzizi.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS
33 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the identity of a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of African National Congress (ANC) official Sindiso Magaqa cannot be revealed because it could jeopardise the case.

A man appeared in court on Thursday. He's been linked to the killing of the former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general.

Magaqa was shot dead in July 2017, alongside two other councillors, Nonstikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Mzizi.

Last year, Jabulani Mdunge, aged 38, who was suspected as another one of the hitmen in the assassination, was shot by authorities during a cash-in-transit heist.

Cele says the next step for investigators is to find the "masterminds" behind the killings. He says the identity of the man who appeared in court cannot be revealed.

"We are not obliged until we’re sure it won’t jeopardise our investigations going forward."

The African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters have also weighed in, congratulating authorities for making progress with their investigations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

