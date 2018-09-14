Cele: Don’t wait 48 hours before reporting a missing person

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Cele: Don’t wait 48 hours before reporting a missing person

The minister was speaking on the side-lines of a memorial service held at the Rippon Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal where slain nine-year-old Miguel Louw was in grade four.

Police Minister Bheki Cele attended a memorial service held at the Rippon Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal where slain nine-year-old Miguel Louw was in grade four. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police Minister Bheki Cele attended a memorial service held at the Rippon Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal where slain nine-year-old Miguel Louw was in grade four. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has reassured citizens that if a loved one goes missing they don't have to wait before reporting the case to authorities.

Cele was speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service held at the Rippon Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal where slain nine-year-old Miguel Louw was in grade four.

Louw was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a man known to his family in July.

His body was found in a shallow grave near his Phoenix home last week and DNA tests confirmed his identity on Wednesday.

Cele says the family has told him they were ill-treated by police while trying to report his disappearance.

“I want to remind the nation that the 48-hour wait because somebody is missing before it’s reported, it's gone - that thing does not exist.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA