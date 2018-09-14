Cele: Don’t wait 48 hours before reporting a missing person
The minister was speaking on the side-lines of a memorial service held at the Rippon Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal where slain nine-year-old Miguel Louw was in grade four.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has reassured citizens that if a loved one goes missing they don't have to wait before reporting the case to authorities.
Louw was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a man known to his family in July.
His body was found in a shallow grave near his Phoenix home last week and DNA tests confirmed his identity on Wednesday.
Cele says the family has told him they were ill-treated by police while trying to report his disappearance.
“I want to remind the nation that the 48-hour wait because somebody is missing before it’s reported, it's gone - that thing does not exist.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
