Calls for investigation after parliamentary worker takes his own life

Parliament officials were left reeling on Friday morning after a 57-year-old man took his own life in his office.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have reacted with shock after a parliamentary worker took his own life at the legislature.

The African National Congress (ANC) says the incident also raises concerns about security systems at Parliament, particularly how the man was able to bring a firearm into the precinct, undetected.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape says it’s not only concerned about safety and security measures at the institution, but also the wellbeing of employees.

The SACP has called on Parliament to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The organisation says the shooting also exposes what it believes are poor labour relations at the legislature.

“The employee took his own life because his contract was ending, so our view emanates from the side that favours the workers. Parliament needs to improve worker relations,” said SACP Western Cape spokesperson Zuko Mndayi.

Parliament says it will provide further details on the incident once the family of the deceased has been informed.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)