‘Bhele’ Nomvethe to retire at the end of the season
In a career that spans two decades, Siyabonga Nomvethe played for Udinese, Salernitana and Empoli in Italy. He also spent some time in Sweden.
CAPE TOWN - AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the season. He will be 41 then.
In a career that spans two decades, Nomvethe played for Udinese, Salernitana and Empoli in Italy. He also spent some time in Sweden.
The striker also played for local sides Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
JUST IN: Striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) September 14, 2018
Nomvethe played for Udinese, Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - he was capped 81 times for Bafana Bafana. pic.twitter.com/2Q2lxSq0cZ
"Bhele", as he is affectionately known, was capped 81 times for Bafana Bafana, scoring 16 times, including one goal at the World Cup.
