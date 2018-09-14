Bheki Cele seeks tighter rules on fetching children from schools
This follows the kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw whose body was found in a shallow grave near his family home in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he plans to meet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to discuss plans on how to tighten rules around the fetching of children from schools.
Cele was speaking at Rippon Primary School where Louw was in grade 4.
He’s urged parents to be more responsible and vigilant when it comes to who they trust with their children.
Cele says he’s spoken to the Louw family and they have shared how police failed them when Miguel went missing on 17 July.
“The family raised the issue of how the person they reported the case to was.”
He also says schools should become stricter about whose care they release a child into even if that person is known to the pupil’s family.
“I’ll be meeting with Motshekga. For instance, there’s nothing wrong if people that collect children from school are registered with the school, submitted names by the family. And if not, the teachers must say no.”
Cele says there is no waiting period when it comes to opening a missing person case.
#MiguelLouw Nine balloons have been released to represent each year of the 9 year old’s life. ZN pic.twitter.com/jqZDRc2ilt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
