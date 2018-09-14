Bheki Cele: Parents should know whereabouts of their children

The police minister was speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham where slain nine-year-old boy Miguel Louw was in grade 4.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says a societal approach needs to be taken in preventing children from being kidnapped.



Cele was speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham where slain nine-year-old boy Miguel Louw was in grade 4.

Louw’s body was found in a shallow grave in a bush in Phoenix, while authorities were in the midst of chasing criminals who had robbed a nearby salon.

A suspect, who is known to the family, remains in custody after being arrested in July.

#MiguelLouw Police Minister Bheki Cele is attending a memorial service at Miguel Louw’s school,Rippon Primary. Louw’s body was found in a shallow grave in Phoenix after allegedly being kidnapped and murdered by a man known to the family.Cele says a proactive approach is needed.ZN pic.twitter.com/owhR7DboOf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018

Cele has called for the SAPS to work with local communities to teach children to become more vigilant when it comes to detecting potential kidnappers.

“We need to work with the parents, organisations and family units to preach this gospel of extra vigilance when it comes to young people.”

#MiguelLouw Cele has strongly urged the parents here to also make sure they know whose care they leave their children in. A suspect remains in custody after being arrested on the 20th of July, 3 days after Louw went missing. He couldn’t afford the R2500 bail. ZN pic.twitter.com/hW3IORIjt3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018

In the same vein, Cele also says parents should be just as responsible in knowing the whereabouts of their children.

“But parents also need to know where their children are.”

Nine children released white balloons symbolising the nine years of Louw’s life.

#MiguelLouw Nine balloons have been released to represent each year of the 9 year old’s life. ZN pic.twitter.com/jqZDRc2ilt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018

