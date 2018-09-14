Popular Topics
Bheki Cele: Parents should know whereabouts of their children

The police minister was speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham where slain nine-year-old boy Miguel Louw was in grade 4.

A video screengrab of Bheki Cele speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham.
A video screengrab of Bheki Cele speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says a societal approach needs to be taken in preventing children from being kidnapped.

Cele was speaking at the Rippon Primary School in Sydenham where slain nine-year-old boy Miguel Louw was in grade 4.

Louw’s body was found in a shallow grave in a bush in Phoenix, while authorities were in the midst of chasing criminals who had robbed a nearby salon.

A suspect, who is known to the family, remains in custody after being arrested in July.

Cele has called for the SAPS to work with local communities to teach children to become more vigilant when it comes to detecting potential kidnappers.

“We need to work with the parents, organisations and family units to preach this gospel of extra vigilance when it comes to young people.”

In the same vein, Cele also says parents should be just as responsible in knowing the whereabouts of their children.

“But parents also need to know where their children are.”

Nine children released white balloons symbolising the nine years of Louw’s life.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

