Basic Education Dept to provide counselling after teacher stabbed at NW school
It is alleged that the grade 10 pupil stabbed the teacher while the class was writing a test.
JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department will return to a Zeerust school in the North West on Friday morning where a teacher was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a pupil.
The department says counselling will be provided for those who witnessed the incident on Thursday.
The 17-year-old pupil has been taken in for questioning.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says: "There was also another teacher inside the classroom and this learner approached the teacher, who had spoken to him strongly yesterday (Wednesday) and stabbed him and he ran away, he was then chased."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
