At least 23K runners expected for 2018’s Sanlam CT marathon
Africa’s only International Association of Athletics Federations Gold label status marathon will take place on 23 September.
CAPE TOWN – At least 23,000 runners will participate in 2018’s Sanlam Cape Town marathon.
Africa’s only International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Gold label status marathon will take place on 23 September.
This year’s iconic African city marathon, which weaves its way along the Atlantic seaboard and through the CBD and southern suburbs before looping back into town, will play host to over 10,000 runners.
It will feature runners from as far afield as abroad, with South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka, Desmond Mokgobu and Nolene Conrad also competing for the title in an elite athlete field.
“We’ve received an exceptional response. Almost 23,000 runners have entered the different event, and close to 11,000 runners will be lining up for the marathon,” organiser and race ambassador Elana van Zyl Meyer said.
Nineteen spectator zones have been carefully set up along the route, some of which will be co-hosted by local charities.
“We’ve reduced the number of water stations and runners have to be cautious and not waste water," said Van Zyl Meyer.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
