At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

The incident in the West African country’s Mopti region happened late on Monday night.

Flag of Mali. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.
Flag of Mali. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.
one hour ago

BAMAKO - At least 20 people were killed in central Mali when a truck fell into a river after a suspected brake failure, the Malian government said on Wednesday.

The incident in the West African country’s Mopti region happened late on Monday night.

“The first report puts the toll at 20 killed and 63 rescued by emergency services,” the government said in a statement.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, a technical failure relating to the brake system could be the origin of this dramatic accident,” it said.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA