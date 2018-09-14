Afro Worldview staff approach Labour Court over sacking

The employees of the Afro Worldview accuse Infinity Media owner Mzwanele Manyi of not following proper procedure when he told them to go home.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at Infinity Media have on Friday filed for an urgent application to the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

The employees of the Afro Worldview, formerly ANN7, accuse Infinity Media owner Mzwanele Manyi of not following proper procedure when he told them to go home, saying he should have given them notice.

Their legal representative Tasso Anestidis says Manyi knew in January that MultiChoice would not be renewing its contract with his company and should have complied with regulations that there be 60 days consultative processes before workers are asked to vacate.

He says the workers now want a declaratory order to compel Infinity Media to pay them what’s legally due to them.

“We want a declaratory order that proper lawful procedures will be followed. You know, inter alia, 60-day consultation period commence and all the employees must receive severance pay, at the very least notice pay.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)