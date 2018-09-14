AA calls on govt to address policy as it warns of massive fuel price hike

The association says mid-month unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicates a price hike of R1.12 cents per litre.

JOHANNESBURG – Motorists are possibly in for a tough ride next month. The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting a massive petrol price hike.

The association says mid-month unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicates a price hike of R1.12 cents per litre.

Diesel users could pay up to R1.38 cents more.

The Association's Layton Beard says: “This massive increase is mostly certainly going to have an impact.

“We earnestly hope that this picture improves before the end of the month and if it doesn’t improve, we call again on the government to address policy and structural issues which have put fuel users in the front line of the rand’s weakness.”