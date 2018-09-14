40 people displaced after shack fire in Rylands

Mark Wilemse to appeal DA's misconduct finding against him
12 shacks have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
CAPE TOWN – Forty people have been displaced in a shack fire at the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Rylands.
The blaze gutted the structures situated along Hadji Ebrahim Crescent on Friday.
In total, 12 shacks have been destroyed.
No injuries have been reported.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. We had a total of 21 firefighters with three fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle on the scene. And the fire was extinguished by 11:15 am.”
