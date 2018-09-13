Zwakele Mncwango named DA’s KZN premier candidate

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Mncwango embodies the values of a non-racial society.

OHLANGE – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Zwakele Mncwango as the party’s premier candidate in the province.

Maimane and some leaders took a tour of the Ohlange Institute, which was established by African National Congress (ANC) founding father John Langalibalele Dube.

The leader of the official opposition says the ruling party has long forgotten about the values of Nelson Mandela, who cast his first vote in a democratic South Africa at Ohlange.

Maimane says Mncwango embodies the values of a non-racial society, and in KwaZulu-Natal, a narrow nationalism along ethnic lines will be done away with.

"While the party of uTata has departed away from his dream, we want to begin a journey towards freedom. Mncwango will now begin a team and begin campaign here [KZN] with South Africans who are committed to fighting the cancer of corruption. I agree in some way with former President Jacob Zuma when he says it’s not state capture, it’s corruption by the ANC.”

Mncwango says the ANC government has failed the people of KZN.

“We’ve seen a plot by the ruling party where they want to divide us along racial lines.”

Maimane will be travelling to all provinces to announce the DA’s premier candidates.

