Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission

Earlier on Thursday, the chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Zuma to respond to the allegations against him in an affidavit.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla /Pool
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says he's applying his mind to the invitation to give his side of the state capture story.

Earlier on Thursday, the chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Zuma to respond to the allegations against him in an affidavit.

Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and former Government Communications boss Themba Maseko have testified that Zuma was directly involved with the Guptas and tried to persuade them to assist the family.

In a statement, Zuma's lawyers say they've noted the invitation.

They also say that in terms of the inquiry rules, Zuma elected not to apply to cross-examine witnesses who've implicated him in corruption.

They say his cooperation in this regard has been misunderstood as “non-cooperation” which they find unfortunate.

Zuma's lawyers have reiterated his support for the commission, just a day after he told students in the Eastern Cape that the state has not been captured referring to the term “state capture” as a "politically decorated expression".

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

