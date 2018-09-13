Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission

Earlier on Thursday, the chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Zuma to respond to the allegations against him in an affidavit.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says he's applying his mind to the invitation to give his side of the state capture story.

Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and former Government Communications boss Themba Maseko have testified that Zuma was directly involved with the Guptas and tried to persuade them to assist the family.

In a statement, Zuma's lawyers say they've noted the invitation.

BREAKING: #StateCaptureInquiry former president Jacob Zuma maintains he is cooperating with the inquiry a day after he said “there’s no state capture”. This is his reponse to Judge Raymond Zondo asking him to submit his version of events to the commission pic.twitter.com/OkwvlpRlBE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2018

They also say that in terms of the inquiry rules, Zuma elected not to apply to cross-examine witnesses who've implicated him in corruption.

They say his cooperation in this regard has been misunderstood as “non-cooperation” which they find unfortunate.

Zuma's lawyers have reiterated his support for the commission, just a day after he told students in the Eastern Cape that the state has not been captured referring to the term “state capture” as a "politically decorated expression".

