Zondo to rule on Duduzane Zuma's bid to cross-examine state capture witnesses

On Monday, Zuma made an about-turn after submitting a letter through his lawyers, saying he is now prepared to also give evidence.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will rule on Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta's applications on Thursday to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry.

The hearings reconvene on Thursday after a postponement on Wednesday.

The commission is slowly working its way through allegations of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes to benefit the Guptas and others linked to former President Jacob Zuma.

Zondo will finally decide whether Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas will be given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated them during the first few weeks of the state capture inquiry.

On Monday, Zuma made an about-turn after submitting a letter through his lawyers, saying he is now prepared to give evidence.

Initially, he said that he wouldn't testify at the commission as he was facing criminal charges on the same matter.

Now that he is willing to testify, it may put him in a better position to be granted permission to cross-examine witness.

Ajay Gupta says he's also willing to give evidence but not on South African soil.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

