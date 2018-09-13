Zondo: There’s no reason to give Gupta brothers special treatment

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an application by the Gupta brothers to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says there’s no reason to give the Gupta brothers special treatment when they’re not prepared to testify on the South African soil.

Zondo dismissed their application to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He did, however, grant former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, leave to cross-examine witnesses who’ve implicated him at the hearings.

Zondo made it clear that because Duduzane Zuma is now willing to give evidence at the inquiry, he’ll also be given the opportunity to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas, who implicated him.

WATCH: Inquiry: Guptas' application to cross-examine witnesses dismissed

However, Zondo didn’t afford Ajay and Rajesh Gupta the same opportunity because they aren’t willing to testify in South Africa.

“As long as they’re not prepared to personally and physically appear before the commission, where this commission can exercise its powers over them, their application cannot be granted.”

Zondo says he will reconsider his decision if the Guptas decide to give evidence in person at the inquiry.

The commission resumes on Monday with testimony expected from banking representatives who closed the Guptas' accounts.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)