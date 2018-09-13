Zondo: There’s no reason to give Gupta brothers special treatment
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an application by the Gupta brothers to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says there’s no reason to give the Gupta brothers special treatment when they’re not prepared to testify on the South African soil.
Zondo dismissed their application to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry.
He did, however, grant former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, leave to cross-examine witnesses who’ve implicated him at the hearings.
Zondo made it clear that because Duduzane Zuma is now willing to give evidence at the inquiry, he’ll also be given the opportunity to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas, who implicated him.
WATCH: Inquiry: Guptas' application to cross-examine witnesses dismissed
However, Zondo didn’t afford Ajay and Rajesh Gupta the same opportunity because they aren’t willing to testify in South Africa.
“As long as they’re not prepared to personally and physically appear before the commission, where this commission can exercise its powers over them, their application cannot be granted.”
Zondo says he will reconsider his decision if the Guptas decide to give evidence in person at the inquiry.
The commission resumes on Monday with testimony expected from banking representatives who closed the Guptas' accounts.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
-
Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil
-
Eldorado Park pupil (15) arrested for pointing gun at teacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.