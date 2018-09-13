Zondo dismisses Gupta brothers' bid to cross-examine witnesses

Justice Raymond Zondo says that if Ajay and Rajesh Gupta are not prepared to testify in South Africa they won’t be given an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - An application by the Gupta brothers to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry has been dismissed.

However, Duduzane Zuma’s application has been granted.

Zuma has been commended for changing his mind and deciding to testify at the Zondo Commission.

Initially, he did not want to give evidence because he is facing criminal charges on the same matter

Now that he is willing to give evidence, Zondo says he will be given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated him.

However, Zondo has not given the Guptas the same opportunity.

“As long as they are prepared to personally and physically appear before the commission within the borders of South Africa, their application cannot be granted.”

Cross-examination will happen at a later date and within a strict time limit.

