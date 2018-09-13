Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil

Officials are on site at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed a teacher has been stabbed to death at a school in Zeerust in the North West allegedly by a pupil.

Police are speaking to teachers and other pupils who may have witnessed the crime.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “We are still talking to teachers there and other people who might have witnessed the incident, but we are deeply shocked by it.

“It’s not something that we expected could take place in our schools after everything that we have said about violence that is taking place in our schools.”

Earlier today, a pupil from Eldorado Park Secondary School was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on his teacher.

