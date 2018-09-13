Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil

Officials are on site at the school.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed a teacher has been stabbed to death at a school in Zeerust in the North West allegedly by a pupil.

Officials are on site at the school.

Police are speaking to teachers and other pupils who may have witnessed the crime.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “We are still talking to teachers there and other people who might have witnessed the incident, but we are deeply shocked by it.

“It’s not something that we expected could take place in our schools after everything that we have said about violence that is taking place in our schools.”

Earlier today, a pupil from Eldorado Park Secondary School was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on his teacher.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA