World's first LGBTQI TV network heads to SA

CAPE TOWN - The world's first LGBTQI television network OUTtv is coming to South Africa.

OUTtv of Canada was the world's first LGBTQI television network and its programmes include international drag show Rupaul's Drag Race.

It will be partnering with MultiChoice to launch a pop-up channel on DStv from 4 October until 4 November.

Aimed primarily at South Africa’s large and vibrant LGBTQI+ community and allies, OUTtv SA aims to offer a mix of movies, drama, lifestyle, comedy, reality, music and travel shows that appeal to the LGBTQI+ community, as well as a broader progressive audience.

The channel will include a diverse mix of programming including Big Freedia Queen of Bounce, Deep Water, Wentworth, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Hey Qween! as well as OUTtv original series Knock Knock Ghost, Sex & Violence, Shadowlands, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Don’t Quit Your Gay Job.

OUTtv SA managing director Warren-Lee Whitcher says that people should first give the channel a try before criticising it.

“Give the channel a look. See what’s on there before you start slating it because you think it’s one thing. It might be completely different from what you think it is.”

Whitcher also said that they would like to expand the channel throughout the country.

”I know South Africa was the sixth country in the world to legalise gay marriage and from a market point of view, it’s the perfect entry into Africa. Obviously, ideally we would like to expand the channel across the continent as far as we can.”