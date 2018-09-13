World's first LGBTQI TV network heads to SA
OUTtv will be partnering with MultiChoice to launch a pop-up channel on DStv from 4 October to 4 November.
CAPE TOWN - The world's first LGBTQI television network OUTtv is coming to South Africa.
OUTtv of Canada was the world's first LGBTQI television network and its programmes include international drag show Rupaul's Drag Race.
It will be partnering with MultiChoice to launch a pop-up channel on DStv from 4 October until 4 November.
Aimed primarily at South Africa’s large and vibrant LGBTQI+ community and allies, OUTtv SA aims to offer a mix of movies, drama, lifestyle, comedy, reality, music and travel shows that appeal to the LGBTQI+ community, as well as a broader progressive audience.
The channel will include a diverse mix of programming including Big Freedia Queen of Bounce, Deep Water, Wentworth, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Hey Qween! as well as OUTtv original series Knock Knock Ghost, Sex & Violence, Shadowlands, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Don’t Quit Your Gay Job.
OUTtv SA managing director Warren-Lee Whitcher says that people should first give the channel a try before criticising it.
“Give the channel a look. See what’s on there before you start slating it because you think it’s one thing. It might be completely different from what you think it is.”
Whitcher also said that they would like to expand the channel throughout the country.
”I know South Africa was the sixth country in the world to legalise gay marriage and from a market point of view, it’s the perfect entry into Africa. Obviously, ideally we would like to expand the channel across the continent as far as we can.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Weinstein accuser reveals video of apparent harassment
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 12 September 2018
-
[WATCH] Apple announces 3 new iPhones
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.