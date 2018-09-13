We’ve never met Guptas, say officials who dealt with family’s naturalisation

Home Affairs officials Richard Sikakane and Norman Ramashia deny they bungled an early naturalisation appeal for Ajay Gupta’s family.

CAPE TOWN - Two Home Affairs officials who dealt with the Gupta naturalisation applications say they’ve never met or had contact with them.

Another official has, however, admitted to having interacted with the former Sahara Computers COO, Ashu Chawla.

Home Affairs officials have on Thursday been testifying before Parliament’s inquiry into the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family.

But committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke is not buying their explanations.

“None of you want to own up to the mess you have created. You are just selling SA citizenship on face value, anyone that comes can apply for it.”

But he praised director of appeals Major Kobese for admitting to having communicated with Gupta family intermediary Chawla.

Kobese says they only exchanged around 10 emails and only to resolve bottlenecks in the application process for visas and permits.

”I must confess, I don’t know Chawla. However, he did contact me to say he’s the COO of Sahara, saying Sahara is one of the large accounts which creates labour in South Africa and they have a lot of investments.”

#AshuChawla meant to appear at #GuptaNaturalisation hearing tomorrow (13/9) But chair of inquiry said they couldn't make contact with him. He's presumed to be in SA, as he handed in his passport and paid bail in #Estina matter. If he doesnt pitch, Chawla will be subpoenaed. https://t.co/dfg2WbTUNT — OUTA (@OUTASA) September 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)