[WATCH LIVE] Zondo grants Duduzane Zuma permission to cross-examine Jonas
As the state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Thursday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will rule on Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta's applications to cross-examine witnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has resumed on Thursday with deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granting Duduzane Zuma permission to cross-examine former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Zuma has been implicated in state capture by witnesses who have been giving evidence at the inquiry.
The son of former President Jacob Zuma earlier this week submitted a letter to the commission stating that he is now prepared to give evidence.
Initially, he refused to testify at the inquiry, saying he couldn’t do so while facing criminal charges on the same matter.
Zondo said of the Gupta family's application to cross-examine witnesses that he was unable to follow the logic that the Guptas won’t come to South Africa to testify because they fear they will be arrested by the “incompetent” Hawks.
He said that there was no lawful reason for the Guptas not to return to South Africa and give evidence at the inquiry.
The deputy Chief Justice added that there was a suggestion that the Guptas give evidence via video link but that if their side of the story is not heard then it was because they decided not to return to the country.
There is also no reason to give the Guptas special treatment, Zondo added.
WATCH: State capture inquiry resumes
