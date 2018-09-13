Uber confirms driver as suspect in attack on pensioner at OR Tambo
The elderly man is in a critical condition in a hospital after suffering serious head injuries during the altercation on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber has confirmed one of its drivers is the suspect in the attack on a 71-year-old man at the OR Tambo International Airport.
The elderly man is in a critical condition in a hospital after suffering serious head injuries during the altercation on Sunday, which broke out allegedly over a parking space.
“This violent and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable. Upon learning of this we immediately removed the driver's access to the app,” Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said.
Meanwhile, the victim’s son-in-law, who wishes not to be named, says they are devastated.
“The families are suffering tremendously, their hearts are shattered. They’re just leaning on each other, giving strength to each other.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
