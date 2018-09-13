TUT students urged to march against corruption

The Pan Africanist Student Movement wants the university management to be dissolved and for the institution to be placed under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Student Movement at the Tshwane University of Technology is calling on students to join a march on the Department of Higher Education scheduled for Thursday.

The group is demanding the university management be dissolved and for the institution to be placed under administration.

They will march from Soshanguve to Church Square before delivering a memorandum of demands to officials at the department.

The movement’s Gift Mabuza says, “The minister should appoint capable academia that is going to administrate our university and clean it of all corruption that has been taking place. Because we believe that should an investigation be instituted, irregularities will be found.”