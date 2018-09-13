Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience

Cape Town Traffic Chief Kenny Africa discovered a sad fate when he stopped to assist a motorist on the N2.

On his way driving from George to Cape Town, Cape Town Traffic Chief Kenny Africa experienced something unusual which turned out to be very traumatic.

Africa saw an abandoned vehicle on the N2 and decided to stop to offer help but there was no one in the vehicle. To his dismay, the keys were still in the ignition.

He called his office to track down the owner of the car, tried calling his cell phone but there was no answer, He finally sent officials to the owner's house and found the house wide open but no one home.

The officials later managed to track the car owner's wife who informed them that they've been looking for him for two days.

Upon hearing this Africa says he became suspicious of a suicide mission. He instructed the officials to start a search using police dogs. Hours later they found a body of a young man just below the bridge closer to where the car was abandoned.

It looks like the young man took his own life by jumping off the bridge, says Africa.

So many people drove past this vehicle throughout the night and the early hours and nobody thought of stopping just to find out how the can offer assistance. Kenny Africa, Chief Director For Community Safety at Western Cape Province

Please stop when you see a vehicle in a suspicious place like this, call the police or inform traffic authorities so that we can also do our part. Especially in a province where suicide is the order of the day. Kenny Africa, Chief Director For Community Safety at Western Cape Province

This was a very traumatic experience, a young man lost his life, he's got a wife and children and now they are left behind. Kenny Africa, Chief Director For Community Safety at Western Cape Province

Life Line Western Cape offers help to individuals battling with depression and might be having thoughts of taking their own lives. To get help contact Life Line on 021 461 1111 or visit their website for more information.

To hear the rest of the conversation with Kenny Africa, listen below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience