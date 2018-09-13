Top fisheries official suspended over misconduct claims

Deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane faces numerous charges, including fraud and extortion counts.

CAPE TOWN - A top Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department official has been placed on suspension, pending a disciplinary hearing into claims of misconduct.

Deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane faces numerous charges, including fraud and extortion counts.

She's been implicated in the theft of abalone worth R20 million.

The department's Khaye Nkwanyana says that a decision is expected shortly on when disciplinary steps against him will commence.

“We’ve been alerted by her lawyers that they’ve made an application to the High Court that we must answer in relation to what she considers a long and unfair suspension; and the fact that the department has postponed means there is no ‘substance’ to the suspension.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)