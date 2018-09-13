South African Innovation Summit showcases innovative technology

The event kicked off at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday and aims to bring start-ups in contact with investors.

CAPE TOWN - Local tech entrepreneurs are gaining insight into the mechanics of the business world at the South African Innovation Summit.

The event kicked off at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday and aims to bring start-ups in contact with investors.

Ever thought it would be possible to blend your favourite smoothie while pedaling a bicycle?

Zahier Davids says that with his Pedal Powered Blender it isn’t just a pipe dream, it’s now a reality.

“The idea is to get bookings for wellness day events and go into markets as well with a complete mobile smoothie maker.”

The new inventions weren’t all fun and games though. Murray Bredin says his Pivot Optimiser, an automated irrigation management system, will drastically cut back production costs in the agricultural sector.

“The farmer will achieve about 20% energy reduction. We’ve had energy reductions as high as 40%.”

The summit wraps up on Friday.

Our entrepreneurs and innovators have lit a fire in our hearts! Thank you for an amazing start to #SAIS2018! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3kPiERuEN — SA Innovation Summit (@innovsummit) September 13, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)