South African Innovation Summit showcases innovative technology
The event kicked off at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday and aims to bring start-ups in contact with investors.
CAPE TOWN - Local tech entrepreneurs are gaining insight into the mechanics of the business world at the South African Innovation Summit.
The event kicked off at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday and aims to bring start-ups in contact with investors.
Ever thought it would be possible to blend your favourite smoothie while pedaling a bicycle?
Zahier Davids says that with his Pedal Powered Blender it isn’t just a pipe dream, it’s now a reality.
“The idea is to get bookings for wellness day events and go into markets as well with a complete mobile smoothie maker.”
The new inventions weren’t all fun and games though. Murray Bredin says his Pivot Optimiser, an automated irrigation management system, will drastically cut back production costs in the agricultural sector.
“The farmer will achieve about 20% energy reduction. We’ve had energy reductions as high as 40%.”
The summit wraps up on Friday.
Our entrepreneurs and innovators have lit a fire in our hearts! Thank you for an amazing start to #SAIS2018! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3kPiERuEN— SA Innovation Summit (@innovsummit) September 13, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Morning Brief: Fuel price shock; Zuma sitting pretty; & Apple's big reveal
-
'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
-
Radebe: Outlook for fuel prices in October of major concern
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.