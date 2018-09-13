SAPS seize rifles, explosive components in Khayelitsha house raid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

SAPS seize rifles, explosive components in Khayelitsha house raid

Officers swooped on the house in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C on Wednesday night.

Police seized three weapons during a house raid in Khayelitsha on 12 September 2018. Picture: Supplied
Police seized three weapons during a house raid in Khayelitsha on 12 September 2018. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have seized three firearms, including R4 and R5, assault rifles during a raid in Khayelitsha.

Officers swooped on the house in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C on Wednesday night.

Two suspects have been arrested.

The police’s Andre Traut says: "Three firearms, comprising an R4 assault rifle, an R5 assault rifle and a 9mm pistol, were confiscated together with an assortment of ammunition for various calibers of firearms. Explosive wires and gunpowder were also seized, as well as two bulletproof vests."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA