SAPS seize rifles, explosive components in Khayelitsha house raid

Officers swooped on the house in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police have seized three firearms, including R4 and R5, assault rifles during a raid in Khayelitsha.

Two suspects have been arrested.

The police’s Andre Traut says: "Three firearms, comprising an R4 assault rifle, an R5 assault rifle and a 9mm pistol, were confiscated together with an assortment of ammunition for various calibers of firearms. Explosive wires and gunpowder were also seized, as well as two bulletproof vests."

