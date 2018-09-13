Popular Topics
SAHRC hears xenophobic attacks fuelled by 'myths & misconceptions'

Deadly violence exploded in Soweto earlier this month when angry locals attacked foreigners' shops.

A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is conducting hearings to determine if foreign-owned shops stock counterfeit and expired goods.

Deadly violence exploded in Soweto earlier this month when angry locals attacked foreigners' shops. They claimed that they were selling expired goods.

The Somali Community Board's Amor Sheikh, who made submissions on Wednesday before the commission, says that such misconceptions only fuel xenophobia.

“The driving of these xenophobic attacks has been built on myths and misconceptions. Whether it’s about expired or counterfeit goods, or taking their wives or their businesses, the driving force of these attacks are myths and misconceptions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

