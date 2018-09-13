SAHRC hears xenophobic attacks fuelled by 'myths & misconceptions'
Deadly violence exploded in Soweto earlier this month when angry locals attacked foreigners' shops.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is conducting hearings to determine if foreign-owned shops stock counterfeit and expired goods.
Deadly violence exploded in Soweto earlier this month when angry locals attacked foreigners' shops. They claimed that they were selling expired goods.
The Somali Community Board's Amor Sheikh, who made submissions on Wednesday before the commission, says that such misconceptions only fuel xenophobia.
“The driving of these xenophobic attacks has been built on myths and misconceptions. Whether it’s about expired or counterfeit goods, or taking their wives or their businesses, the driving force of these attacks are myths and misconceptions.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
