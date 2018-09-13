SA committed to prudent fiscal policy - Finance Minister

Bheki Cele confirms arrest of suspect in Sindiso Magaqa murder case
Minister Nhlanhla Nene said that pursuing a fiscal policy that will stabilise the country's debt to GDP is part of government's intention.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is committed to a prudent fiscal policy aimed at stabilising its debt to GDP ratio, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.
“Cabinet has agreed that fiscal sustainability must remain the focus,” Nene told a Moody’s conference by video link.
“It is government’s intention to pursue a prudent fiscal policy that stabilises our debt to GDP ratio in the long term.”
