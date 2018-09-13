Ramaphosa: Anti-Semitism won't be accepted
Rosh Hashanah symbolises renewal, new beginnings, mapping out plans for the future among others.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has commemorated the Jewish New Year in Cape Town.
On Wednesday night, Ramaphosa addressed the Jewish community during Rosh Hashanah celebrations.
Rosh Hashanah symbolises renewal, new beginnings and mapping out plans for the future among others.
Ramaphosa's address took place on the fourth day of the Jewish New Year.
The president told the crowd that within the framework of the Constitution, South Africans must be vigilant against all forms of intolerance, abuse and discrimination.
Ramaphosa stressed that anti-Semitism won't be accepted, adding that society must respond to it with the same resolve as they respond to any act or statement that seeks to demean any faith, race, gender or ethnic group.
He says Rosh Hashanah presents an opportunity to express appreciation for the significant contribution made by the Jewish community to develop society.
Ramaphosa recognised the role community members continue to play in public institutions, business and civil society at large.
The president also addressed the problem of corruption, telling the group that significant strides have been made to end the scourge.
He says the state capture commission is the spearhead of a range of interventions to help them understand the depth of criminality that has impoverished society and the economy.
Ramaphosa says that South Africa as a nation must never allow its ethical and economic fibre to be undermined on this scale again.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Morning Brief: Fuel price shock; Zuma sitting pretty; & Apple's big reveal
-
Radebe: Outlook for fuel prices in October of major concern
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Cops involved in nearly all cash-in-transit heists, says Ipid head McBride
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.