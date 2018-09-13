Ramaphosa: Anti-Semitism won't be accepted

Rosh Hashanah symbolises renewal, new beginnings, mapping out plans for the future among others.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has commemorated the Jewish New Year in Cape Town.

On Wednesday night, Ramaphosa addressed the Jewish community during Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

Rosh Hashanah symbolises renewal, new beginnings and mapping out plans for the future among others.

Ramaphosa's address took place on the fourth day of the Jewish New Year.

The president told the crowd that within the framework of the Constitution, South Africans must be vigilant against all forms of intolerance, abuse and discrimination.

Ramaphosa stressed that anti-Semitism won't be accepted, adding that society must respond to it with the same resolve as they respond to any act or statement that seeks to demean any faith, race, gender or ethnic group.

He says Rosh Hashanah presents an opportunity to express appreciation for the significant contribution made by the Jewish community to develop society.

Ramaphosa recognised the role community members continue to play in public institutions, business and civil society at large.

The president also addressed the problem of corruption, telling the group that significant strides have been made to end the scourge.

He says the state capture commission is the spearhead of a range of interventions to help them understand the depth of criminality that has impoverished society and the economy.

Ramaphosa says that South Africa as a nation must never allow its ethical and economic fibre to be undermined on this scale again.