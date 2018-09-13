Prasa vows to pay R16m towards CT's new Rail Enforcement Unit
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has promised it will pay its R16 million contribution towards Cape Town's new Rail Enforcement Unit.
Prasa has on Thursday met with the Western Cape Transport Department and the City of Cape Town, who have both already spent R16 million on the project.
The project will see an additional 100 security officers into the Cape rail network.
The unit will cost R48 million a year.
Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole says the outstanding payment towards the Rail Enforcement Unit will be escalated to its board.
“We have actually made an undertaking… We will obviously brief the board on this memo which was signed in May but also to committing ourselves to pay that R16 million.”
On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the Law Enforcement training academy in Observatory where 71 officers are being trained on rail commuter safety and rail infrastructure protection.
They will be deployed on the central line in October.
The City of Cape Town says with Sithole’s contribution, 30 more officers will be trained.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
