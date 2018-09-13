Prasa vows to pay R16m towards CT's new Rail Enforcement Unit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Prasa vows to pay R16m towards CT's new Rail Enforcement Unit

Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole says the outstanding payment towards the Rail Enforcement Unit will be escalated to its board.

Seventy-one rail enforcement officers will be deployed to the Cape Town rail network in October. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Seventy-one rail enforcement officers will be deployed to the Cape Town rail network in October. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has promised it will pay its R16 million contribution towards Cape Town's new Rail Enforcement Unit.

Prasa has on Thursday met with the Western Cape Transport Department and the City of Cape Town, who have both already spent R16 million on the project.

The project will see an additional 100 security officers into the Cape rail network.

The unit will cost R48 million a year.

Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole says the outstanding payment towards the Rail Enforcement Unit will be escalated to its board.

“We have actually made an undertaking… We will obviously brief the board on this memo which was signed in May but also to committing ourselves to pay that R16 million.”

On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the Law Enforcement training academy in Observatory where 71 officers are being trained on rail commuter safety and rail infrastructure protection.

They will be deployed on the central line in October.

The City of Cape Town says with Sithole’s contribution, 30 more officers will be trained.

WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA