Prasa to take an 'integrated approach' to improve rail safety

Last week, nine men were robbed, assaulted and thrown out of a moving train between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency says that an integrated approach involving various law enforcement bodies is needed to protect its infrastructure and commuters.

One of the victims died.

Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole says: “We are looking at total solutions, like more people on the ground at our stations and our trains. We’re looking at the deployment of technology, working with passengers and other organisations.”

