Prasa in a broken, ICU state - CEO Sibusiso Sithole
The agency’s CEO says poor governance, corruption and leadership instability are largely to blame.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has admitted the organisation is struggling to survive, saying it’s in a broken state and facing major problems affecting its services.
The agency’s CEO Sibusiso Sithole and board chair held a briefing on Thursday afternoon following the organisation’s annual general meeting.
Prasa finally released its 2016/2017 annual report, almost 12 months behind schedule.
The figures show it's recorded loses of almost a billion rand. Sithole was frank about the state of the rail agency.
“Not just a broken organisation, but an organisation that’s at ICU. For all intent and purpose, we’re an organisation that’s struggling to survive.”
He says poor governance, corruption and leadership instability are largely to blame.
“We’ve inherited an organisation where internal controls have fundamentally been broken.”
But the rail agency is not only on the brink of financial collapse, it is shedding commuters who have lost confidence in its ability to deliver an efficient and timeous service.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Moody’s sees little chance of SA downgrade
-
#RandReport: Rand shines after Turkish rate hike, Moody's comments
-
AA warns of massive petrol price hikes next month
-
SACP welcomes ruling against ‘unscrupulous evictions by banks’
-
SA committed to prudent fiscal policy - Finance Minister
-
Eskom investigating violence, intimidation cases related to wage strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.