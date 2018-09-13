Prasa in a broken, ICU state - CEO Sibusiso Sithole

The agency’s CEO says poor governance, corruption and leadership instability are largely to blame.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has admitted the organisation is struggling to survive, saying it’s in a broken state and facing major problems affecting its services.

The agency’s CEO Sibusiso Sithole and board chair held a briefing on Thursday afternoon following the organisation’s annual general meeting.

Prasa finally released its 2016/2017 annual report, almost 12 months behind schedule.

The figures show it's recorded loses of almost a billion rand. Sithole was frank about the state of the rail agency.

“Not just a broken organisation, but an organisation that’s at ICU. For all intent and purpose, we’re an organisation that’s struggling to survive.”

He says poor governance, corruption and leadership instability are largely to blame.

“We’ve inherited an organisation where internal controls have fundamentally been broken.”

But the rail agency is not only on the brink of financial collapse, it is shedding commuters who have lost confidence in its ability to deliver an efficient and timeous service.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)