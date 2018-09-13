Pollard, Marx return for Springboks against the All Blacks
Handre Pollard will take over the pivotal role from Elton Jantjies, while Marx - arguably the world’s best hooker - has replaced Bongi Mbonambi, who was substituted after just 35 minutes at Lang Park.
WELLINGTON - Handre Pollard and Malcolm Marx have returned to the Springboks starting side for their must-win Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.
Flyhalf Pollard and hooker Marx were surprise omissions from coach Rassie Erasmus’s starting side last week against Australia, which the Wallabies won 23-18 in Brisbane.
Pollard will take over the pivotal role from Elton Jantjies, while Marx - arguably the world’s best hooker - has replaced Bongi Mbonambi, who was substituted after just 35 minutes at Lang Park.
Mbonambi’s wayward lineout throw on his own line also cost his side a vital try, when Matt Toomua pounced on the loose ball and crossed.
Jesse Kriel has also moved from centre to right wing in place of the injured Makazole Mapimpi.
Mapimipi was ruled out earlier in the week after he suffered a knee injury in the Springboks’ loss to the Wallabies.
“We have to deliver a much-improved performance against the All Blacks,” said Erasmus.
“Keeping our discipline and retaining possession will be key, because New Zealand’s ability to counter from turnover ball is well-known.
“That means we have to be patient, our decision-making must be good and we have to capitalise on the opportunities that we create. The traditional rivalry between the two countries mean we can expect a huge physical battle.”
SOUTH AFRICA
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Jesse Kriel, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damien de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Ross Cronje, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.
Popular in Sport
-
All Blacks bring back heavy artillery for Bok Test
-
Fifa clears Chiefs' Dax to play
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
[OPINION] Ntshumayelo’s reduced drug ban a fail in fight for drug-free sport
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.