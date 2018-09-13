Police task team probing KZN political murders making progress, says Cele
The minister says since the task team began its work in mid-July, 28 arrests have been made and from this number, 22 suspects have been denied bail.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the task team investigating political murders in KwaZulu-Natal is continuing its hunt for the “masterminds” behind the killings.
Cele and his counterparts from intelligence and defence as well as the national police commissioner gave a progress report on cases in Durban on Thursday afternoon.
He says since the task team began its work in mid-July, 28 arrests have been made and from this number, 22 suspects have been denied bail.
Among those who’ve been handcuffed is a man linked to the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.
#KZNPoliticalKillings Cele on the murder of #SindisoMagaqa. He says while they have made arrests , they are still searching for the “masterminds” who called for the hit. ZN pic.twitter.com/hdbtQE6IlR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2018
Cele says one of the greatest successes made by the task team so far is the complete end to a withdrawal of cases.
When asked if politics was one of the reasons why this was happening previously, he said the new team of investigators are not involved in politics.
“That’s why the team was changed, part of it, to make sure that there are no cases withdrawn and that there are no cases that are not followed.”
Cele says he plans to speak to his counterpart in telecommunications to tighten Rica regulations because they have had difficulty tracking down suspects through cellphone records as there are plenty of unregistered SIM cards on the market.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
Bheki Cele confirms arrest of suspect in Sindiso Magaqa murder case
-
Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.