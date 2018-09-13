Police task team probing KZN political murders making progress, says Cele

The minister says since the task team began its work in mid-July, 28 arrests have been made and from this number, 22 suspects have been denied bail.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the task team investigating political murders in KwaZulu-Natal is continuing its hunt for the “masterminds” behind the killings.

Cele and his counterparts from intelligence and defence as well as the national police commissioner gave a progress report on cases in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

He says since the task team began its work in mid-July, 28 arrests have been made and from this number, 22 suspects have been denied bail.

Among those who’ve been handcuffed is a man linked to the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

Cele says one of the greatest successes made by the task team so far is the complete end to a withdrawal of cases.

When asked if politics was one of the reasons why this was happening previously, he said the new team of investigators are not involved in politics.

“That’s why the team was changed, part of it, to make sure that there are no cases withdrawn and that there are no cases that are not followed.”

Cele says he plans to speak to his counterpart in telecommunications to tighten Rica regulations because they have had difficulty tracking down suspects through cellphone records as there are plenty of unregistered SIM cards on the market.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)