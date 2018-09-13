Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent HPV and cancer
CAPE TOWN - Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children to prevent cervical cancer.
September is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Aids Healthcare Foundation is encouraging parents to ensure their children receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination as early as possible.
It is recommended girls receive the vaccine before they're sexually active, to eliminate chances of it leading to cervical cancer.
HPV is said to be the root cause of cervical cancer. The foundation says women infected with HPV are also more at risk of acquiring HIV.
A RISE IN WORLD CANCER DEATHS
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer will claim the lives of over 9 million people throughout the world in 2018. One of eight in all deaths will be among men while one in 11 among women.
WHO's GLOBALCAN report says that the global cancer burden would rise to an estimated 18.1 million new cases this year, up from 14.1 million in 2012.
IARC’s report said prevention efforts - such as stop-smoking campaigns, screenings, and HPV - may have helped reduce incidence rates for some cancers, such as lung cancer among men in Northern Europe and North America and cervical cancer in most regions other than sub-Saharan Africa.
Worldwide, the total number of people who are alive within five years of a cancer diagnosis, called the 5-year prevalence, is estimated to be 43.8 million.
(Additional reporting by Reuters).
