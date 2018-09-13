Numsa: ConCourt ruling against Duncanmec a victory for all workers
Nine employees were fired by manufacturing firm Duncanmec in 2013 for singing a song which loosely translates to ‘My mother rejoices when I hurt a boer’. The company lost the case against the dismissals.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling reinstating nine employees who were dismissed for singing struggle songs is a victory for all workers in the country.
The group was fired by manufacturing firm Duncanmec in 2013 for singing a song which loosely translates to “My mother rejoices when I hurt a boer”.
The company lost the case against the dismissals at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the Labour Court and now in the Apex Court.
Numsa's Irvin Jim says Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling has not only vindicated the nine employees who were dismissed on false grounds but all workers who continue to be exploited.
“Workers must appreciate that united you stand, divided you fall. And trade unions must continue to be the voice of workers. They must stand for that.”
Jim says Duncanmec punished workers for exercising their constitutional right.
“It looks like he has received the worst kind of embarrassment.”
While Numsa was present during Thursday’s judgment, the manufacturing company was not in court.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
