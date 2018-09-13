Popular Topics
#MTN8 Tickets sales open

The Premier Soccer League has announced that the ticket sales for the MTN8 Final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium are open.

FILE: The #MTN8 Champions, SuperSport United FC, celebrate after beating Cape Town City FC. Picture: @SuperSportFC/Twitter
FILE: The #MTN8 Champions, SuperSport United FC, celebrate after beating Cape Town City FC. Picture: @SuperSportFC/Twitter
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has announced that the ticket sales for the MTN8 final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium are open.

The final is a repeat of last season’s final, where SuperSport were crowned champions after overcoming the Citizens in a heartbreaking penalty shootout at the same venue.

Tickets are available from TicketPro and Spar outlets countrywide at R40 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12-years-old.

The final will kick off at 19:00 on Saturday, 29 September in Durban.

