MPs demand to see written submissions on land expropriation
Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach says her party has every intention of reading each and every one of the more than 780,000 written submission.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s constitutional review committee on land expropriation have demanded to see the close to one million written submissions.
The committee concluded its public hearings in Parliament last week, where several organisations voiced their objection to or support for land expropriation without compensation.
Members of Parliament (MPs) are now preparing to carefully study the hundreds of thousands of written submissions.
The committee is tasked with reviewing whether a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation is needed.
Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach says her party has every intention of reading each and every one of the more than 780,000 written submission.
The committee was on Thursday supposed to receive a presentation from the service provider tasked with compiling the written submissions, but this was postponed to next week because they were not yet ready.
“We certainly have every intention of reading each written submission.”
Congress of the People MP Deidre Carter said: “It’s the responsibility of this committee to go through all of the written submissions.”
The committee will meet next week Thursday when members will be able to go through the various reports.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
