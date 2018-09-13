[LISTEN] Why more learners are dropping accounting at school

Radio 702 | SAIPA's Faith Ngwenya unpacks why more and more learners are dropping accounting at school.

CAPE TOWN - Africa Melane speaks to Faith Ngwenya, technical executive at South African Institute of Professional Accountants about the rate in which pupils are choosing to drop accounting at school.

Ngwenya says mathematics is a necessary skill that is used throughout our lives, thus it is an important skill to acquire from school.

But, unfortunately, the lack of confidence continues to be a huge factor in students’ anxiety towards mathematics and now according the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) there has been a dramatic drop in the number of pupils taking accountancy at school.

