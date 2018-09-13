[LISTEN] Treasury not in favour of zero-rating chicken. Here's why

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Africa Melane interviewed Ismail Momoniat, deputy Director-General at National Treasury.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Finance Committee has heard responses to the recommendations made by an expert panel on zero-rated VAT items.

The independent panel released its recommendations of items that should be added to the zero-rated list. They include white bread, sanitary products, school uniforms and nappies.

Treasury's Ismail Momoniat says Treasury will lose "a lot" if chicken is zero-rated.

"It's a lot. I'm not going to get into a figure because the panel, for example, looked at it and they came up with figures, depending on how wide the zero-rating products would be. It could be up to R10 billion or R6 billion."

Listen to the audio above for more.