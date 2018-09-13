[LISTEN] Gogo (100) on cloud 9 as she flies for first time
Radio 702 | Kulula.com heard the conversation about gogo Emily Sakulwa, born in March 1918 and her wish to fly and stepped up to make her wish come true.
JOHANNESBURG - South African airline kulula.com has gifted the magic of flying to a 100-year-old passenger after her grandchild Zethu Msindo called into the Radio 702's Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph to share her story.
Sakulwa, who is from the township of Dimbuza in the Eastern Cape, flew to Cape Town International Airport to visit her children on Wednesday.
Meet Emily Sakulwa, born in 1918 a beautiful 100 years old! We recently overheard a conversation on @Radio702 that Emily, has a wish to fly. In the true spirit of giving & celebrating the magic of flying, along with our partner @EuropcarSA we gave Mama Sakulwa her #WingsToFly✈️ pic.twitter.com/rCrUjBxk9M— kulula (@kulula) September 12, 2018
"Today I feel like a true celebrity. Enkosi kakhulu [thank you so much]," gogo Sakulwa said as she boarded.
